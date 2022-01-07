Conservatives' plan to regain power unravels in South Korea

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Yoon Suk-yeol spent the final days of 2021 on what should have been one of the easiest stops in his campaign to become South Korean president, speaking to his conservative party's base in the city of Daegu.

Supporters shouted "We love you," as they waved flags and raised banners reading: "Yoon, the World's Best President."

But his backers were drowned out by protest chants from crowds loyal to the country's last conservative leader, Park Geun-hye, who blame the former top prosecutor for her downfall under a corruption probe.

Mr Yoon avoided impromptu speeches and nodded as he sought to avoid any more gaffes like those that have helped plunge his candidacy into crisis.

The one-time front-runner trailed ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung by 12 percentage points in the presidential election scheduled for March 9, according to a survey released Saturday (Jan 1) by Hankook Research.

On Wednesday, Mr Yoon hit the panic button, announcing that he had disbanded his campaign team for an overhaul, and would soon "show the public the changed image of Yoon Suk-yeol in a completely different form."

"He really has got no clue," Ms Jeong Seo-yeon, 32, a local resident who was walking near a national cemetery in Daegu when Mr Yoon visited on Dec 30. "Think worshiping some ancestors would give him extra votes? How about dealing with some real problems - of those who are still alive?" she said.

It's not just the voters on the ground who see Mr Yoon chances as fading. Citigroup Inc researchers said in a note Wednesday that they saw Mr Lee, of the left-leaning Democratic Party, as winning the election, changing its earlier projections of a Mr Yoon victory. They now gave Mr Lee a 60 per cent chance of becoming the next president.

Mr Yoon's campaign has been beset by infighting as he struggles to quiet ethical controversies including whether his wife exaggerated her credentials to get a job, something he denies.

The political newcomer has also made repeated verbal blunders, saying, for instance, that the poor and less educated don't understand the necessity of freedom.

Mr Yoon's decision to replace his staff was precipitated by public clashes with his campaign chief, Mr Kim Chong-in.

Mr Kim had accused the candidate of being unwilling to accept advice, struggling to work with someone with differing views, and failing to offer a "vision" for the presidency.

"Yoon can replace all the officials he wants, but that is not likely to fix the problem," said Dr Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University in Seoul. "The real problems lies in Yoon. Politics is all about mediating conflicts. Yoon failed to show that."

Mr Yoon's slide risks squandering a chance to take back power for the conservatives, who were cast into the opposition with Park's impeachment, removal and subsequent conviction for corruption five years ago.

Polls have shown for months that the public wants change, amid frustration with urban housing prices that shot up under President Moon Jae-in, the Democratic Party's top standard-bearer.