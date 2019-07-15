Confusion over a load of rubbish in China

A worker depositing waste into a container at a garbage transfer station in Shanghai in this photo taken on Saturday. On July 1, Shanghai launched China's most ambitious garbage separation and recycling programme, as the country confronts a rising tide of trash created by increasingly consumptive ways. With its 1.4 billion consumers, China is becoming swamped by trash. Every day, Shanghai's 25 million people produce around 26,000 tonnes. But the programme is the talk of China's biggest city for other reasons as well: confusion over rules and fines for infractions, and thousands of volunteers inspecting citizens' private garbage each day. Critics have taken aim at the seemingly contradictory sorting guidelines and the limited daily hours during which dumping is allowed, which cause problems for those with irregular schedules. The authorities say strict sorting is crucial, making it far easier to separately process recycled items, hazardous waste, compost and biomass. Fines range from 200 yuan (S$39) for household infractions to 50,000 yuan for businesses, though the authorities are going easy on imposing them for now.