BEIJING - In August 2021, President Joe Biden, while reassuring allies that the United States would come to their aid in the event of an attack, gave the first hint that the country could be dispensing with a decades-long policy on Taiwan.

Washington would respond if there was an attack on a member of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance in Europe, he told ABC News, adding that Washington would do the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, (and) same with Taiwan".