Concerns over Beijing seeking to establish new status quo

TAIPEI • From the South China Sea to the Himalayas, Beijing has shown a willingness to seize on perceived missteps by its rivals to tighten its grip over disputed territory. That is now playing out around Taiwan.

In recent days, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sought to establish a new status quo on Taiwan with a series of exercises in the wake of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The moves, including frequent trips across the US-defined median line in the Taiwan Strait and likely firing missiles over Taipei, have shrunk a vaguely defined buffer zone that has kept the peace for decades.

While the most provocative exercise areas closest to Taiwan had expired by Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping has laid out a template for operating ever closer to the democratically governed island.

"We will probably see different elements of what China has been doing this week become a much more regular occurrence," said Professor M. Taylor Fravel, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies Programme.

"There is a new normal, or a new status quo, in terms of... the military presence that China will have around Taiwan."

The strategy places greater pressure on the US to craft a response that encourages China to pull back without escalating tensions further, like when then President Bill Clinton sent two aircraft carrier groups into the area during the last Taiwan Strait crisis.

These days, President Joe Biden faces a China that commands the world's largest navy and a vast arsenal of anti-ship missiles, increasing the risk for American vessels operating close to its coasts.

Beijing's message is that Washington needs to stop boosting ties with Taiwan, and restore the diplomatic understanding that discouraged any House speaker from visiting for the past 25 years.

If not, China could start to restrict Taiwan's freedom to operate off its shores in the same way that it has restricted the island's ability to participate in global organisations since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016.

"The Chinese are certainly ratcheting up their response and subsequent crises will take this as a new baseline," said associate professor Christopher Twomey at the Naval Postgraduate School.

"Their next signal to a perceived or real provocation will have to be more intense."

In recent years, China has repeatedly exploited its rivals' reluctance to risk open war to assert clearer control over contested territory. In 2012, after Washington declined to intervene when it effectively occupied the Scarborough Shoal, China remained on the reef and began to construct a vast network of military facilities on reclaimed land in the South China Sea.

More recently, in 2020, China gained control over disputed territory in border clashes with India.

China's drills last week were larger and closer to Taiwan than a similar show of force in the mid-1990s.

Prior to Mrs Pelosi's arrival, the PLA conducted operations that suggested its planes were ready to "escort" her flight, if it had taken the typical route into Taipei, Dr Bonny Lin and other analysts with the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies said in a report updated on Monday.

The six exclusion zones around Taiwan where China's air and sea exercises took place last week appeared carefully chosen by China to test out its operations during a blockade or invasion scenario, the report said.

"China's attempt to deny the strait as an international waterway by sending warships into the area and crossing the median line represents another attempt to change the status quo," said Dr Kuo Yu-jen, director of Taiwan's Institute for National Policy Research.

"It will have a grave impact that the international community will find hard to tolerate."

BLOOMBERG