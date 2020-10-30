Complete US-China decoupling unrealistic, says senior China Communist Party official

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Complete decoupling between China and the United States is unrealistic, said Mr Han Wenxiu, a senior official in China's Communist Party, at a news briefing in Beijing on Friday (Oct 30).

China will promote high-level opening to provide more opportunities for the rest of the world, said Mr Han, adding that China will expand market access for foreign investors.

At the same press conference, Mr Ning Jizhe, the vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said China will increase the incomes of low-income groups and expand middle class over the 2021-2025 period.

China aims to let consumption play a basic role in supporting economic growth, said Mr Ning.