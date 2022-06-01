Communist Party of China expels ex-Nanjing chief for faking economic data

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China has expelled a former top official of eastern Jiangsu province from the Communist Party with a rare accusation of fabricating economic data.

Zhang Jinghua, a former deputy party chief of Jiangsu, was found to have "faked economic figures for personal promotion and meddled in market activities in violation of relevant rules", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on Tuesday (May 31).

It didn't provide specifics of the accusation, but it is rare for senior provincial officials to face such a charge.

Last week, the National Bureau of Statistics said lower-level officials in Hebei, Henan and Guizhou provinces had been punished for fabricating data on fixed-asset investment, retail sales and other areas.

China's government is still struggling with officials fabricating data even after a crackdown on the problem in recent years, the CCDI's newspaper said in an article in March.

Statistics authorities across the country have long been criticised for releasing dodgy data and overestimating economic growth, population and many other indicators. In the past few years, provinces including Liaoning, Jilin, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia were forced to revise data after they were found to have inflated or manipulated economic statistics.

Zhang, 59, was also accused of accepting "money and gifts" and "seeking benefits for others in appointment of officials", the country's top disciplinary watchdog said.

He oversaw the provincial capital Nanjing as the city's party chief from 2017 till early 2021, and was then promoted to deputy provincial party chief last February, before being placed under investigation in December. The disciplinary watch dog said his case will be handed over to prosecutors.