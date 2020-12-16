Colourful testament to desire for peace

Ribbons with inscriptions calling for peace and reunification on a military fence at Imjingak peace park near the Demilitarised Zone in Paju yesterday, which divides the two Koreas.

South Korea on Monday banned the launching of propaganda leaflets into North Korea. Defectors and other campaigners in the South have, for decades, sent anti-North Korean leaflets over the tightly guarded border, usually by balloons or in bottles on border rivers.

They also send food, medicine, money, mini radios and USB sticks containing South Korean news and dramas. Isolated North Korea has long denounced the practice and recently stepped up condemnation of it.

The ban will take effect in three months and violators face up to three years in prison or 30 million won (S$36,600) in fines.