Cold front to sweep north China

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's northern regions will see temperatures fall and strong winds over the next few days, as a cold front is expected to sweep the areas on Friday (Oct 9) evening, the national observatory forecast Thursday.

Over the coming weekend, the cold front will cause temperatures to fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region as well as areas in northern and northeastern China, with some regions expecting temperature plunges of up to 8 degrees Celsius during the period, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces will brace for rainy weather and slightly lower-than-average temperatures over the next 10 days, the center said.

The center also forecast that Typhoon Chan-hom, the 14th of the year, will bring gales to parts of the East China Sea on Thursday and Friday.

