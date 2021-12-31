'Cognitive split' in EU's China policy: Wang Yi

BEIJING • Europe has a "cognitive split" in its policy towards China by trying to be a partner as well as seeing it as an opponent, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with state media yesterday.

China-European Union ties worsened this year after an investment deal was frozen amid tit-for-tat sanctions, and EU member Lithuania withdrew its diplomats from Beijing during a dispute over Taiwan.

The European Parliament this year halted ratification of an investment pact with China until it lifted sanctions on EU politicians.

China's sanctions were a response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of the Muslim Uighur people in China's Xinjiang region.

Putting up barriers to the investment agreement would "ultimately harm the long-term interests of the European people", said Mr Wang.

"There seems to be some kind of cognitive split in Europe's China policy. It is hard to imagine that, on the one hand, it has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with China and, on the other hand, it has positioned China as an institutional opponent," he said.

The EU has been taking a softer stance on China, one of its most important trade partners, than the United States, but has expressed concern over its human rights record and actions in the South and East China Seas as well as the Taiwan Strait.

Mr Wang also said the US is at risk of paying an "unbearable price" due to its actions over Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province to be reunited, by force if necessary.

In the past two years, China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington.

By "encouraging 'Taiwan independence' forces", the US "not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the US to an unbearable price", Mr Wang said.

Taiwan has emerged as a key factor in strained relations between China and the US, the island's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

President Tsai Ing-wen has said that Taiwan is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

"Taiwan has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland," said Mr Wang yesterday.

REUTERS