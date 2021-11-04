For Subscribers
News analysis
Coal still the elephant in the room as Japan pledges big spending on climate action
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fresh from a resounding election victory on Sunday, scooted off to Glasgow, where he spent just eight hours before returning to Tokyo yesterday.
The whirlwind trip to attend the COP26 climate summit was meant to be a show of intent and solidarity that Japan - a long-time coal-addicted climate laggard - is a responsible, credible and trustworthy climate actor in Asia.