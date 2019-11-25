Close fight expected as record number cast votes in HK polls

A gauge of confidence in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her team will come today after an unprecedented number of voters turned out to pick their district councillors in what, in the past, would have been low-key local elections.

Some 2.94 million people cast their votes, representing 71.2 per cent of the total 4.13 million voters. With 1,090 candidates fighting for 452 seats, this was the first time all seats were contested after hundreds of pro-democracy candidates emerged during the recent unrest.

In Sha Tin, voter Michelle Tsang said the protests were sparked by a political decision and locals "now have an awakening". "This is also a way to tell pro-Beijing legislators and politicians that we are deeply unhappy with the recent events," said the 27-year-old student.

A retiree who gave his name only as Anthony, 69, said Hong Kongers were apathetic towards politics and hoped this election would turn things around. "Hopefully, this is a positive development for Hong Kong going forward, and the pro-democracy camp can make inroads, and it will help the coming Legislative Council elections."

Over in the Tsing Lung Tau district in Tsuen Wan, administrator Jenny Suen, 59, was giving out fliers and canvassing. "These elections are like a battle of the generations, between the older folk and the youth," she said, adding that the pro-democracy folks' views are "shallow and short-sighted".

"If there is a majority (win) from these people, I'm going to migrate to the mainland," said the born-and-bred Hong Konger.

District council elections are the only fully democratic elections in Hong Kong as the city's leader is not directly elected and only half of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the lawmaking body, is.

Council elections focus primarily on local issues, and tend to be muted and dominated by pro-Beijing parties. But district councillors are given 117 seats on the 1,200-member Election Committee that selects the city's chief executive.

A fierce fight is expected this time around, with the pro-Beijing parties saying the council elections may signal a decline in support for them, as concerns mount over China's erosion of freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy parties are hoping for a repeat of the 2003 elections, in which they gained a surge in support after mass demonstrations over the government's plans to introduce a controversial national security law.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy expects a tough fight between the pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps.

Even though two million took to the streets in June to voice their opposition to the now-scrapped extradition Bill, it might not translate into votes against the government.

"The current sentiment is not very helpful for the pro-Beijing camp, but the crux is that the majority of the pro-democracy candidates don't have a proven track record in serving people because of a lack of financial resources," Prof Wu said.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology's Associate Professor Sing Ming is more optimistic about the pan-democrats' chances, but he also referred to local reports that in Kowloon West and the North District, buses were mobilised to ferry older people, who were likely to vote for the pro-government parties, to voting centres.

"I think the record voting rate testifies to the groundswell of support for some of the core demands raised by the protesters, including the very rapid implementation of universal suffrage, the set-up of a truly independent commission of inquiry and to hold the police accountable. This message is very clear."

• Additional reporting by Elizabeth Law