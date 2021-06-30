Clinical trial shows China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine safe for children, adolescents

LONDON (XINHUA) - A clinical trial of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine on more than 500 children and adolescents suggests that two doses of the vaccine are safe and generate a strong antibody response, according to a study published on Monday (June 28) in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Chinese researchers conducted a randomised, double-blind, controlled phase clinical trial of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, on more than 500 healthy children and adolescents aged three to 17 years in China.

The results showed that more than 96 per cent of children and adolescents who received two doses of the vaccine in the trial developed antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, the study said.

Most of the adverse reactions were mild or moderate, with pain at the injection site, the most commonly reported symptom, according to the study.

But the researchers also said that owing to the small number of participants in the study, the results should be interpreted with caution as it was not possible to draw strong statistical conclusions.