Clashes between officers and protesters outside Hong Kong police station

HONG KONG (AFP) - Police in Hong Kong used pepper spray and batons on Tuesday (July 30) night against protesters who had gathered outside a police station where officers had charged dozens of fellow demonstrators with rioting earlier in the evening.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw riot police with batons and shields rush out of the police station towards protesters, sparking clashes with pepper spray used.

Hong Kong has been hit by seven weeks of mass protest rallies – some of which have ended in violence – triggered by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

The last two weekends have seen a dramatic surge in the level of violence used by both protesters and police who have repeatedly fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse projectile-throwing crowds.

A mob of pro-government thugs also attacked protesters putting 45 people in hospital.

In the latest clashes with police on Sunday, protesters fought running battles with riot officers in a well-heeled residential suburb on the main island with 49 arrests made – 32 men and 17 women aged between 16 and 41.

Police late Tuesday said 44 of those arrested were being charged with rioting and would appear in court on Wednesday morning. Another man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with the others released.

Rioting is one of the most serious public order offences on Hong Kong’s statute books and carries a sentence of up to a decade in jail.

The move to charge the 44 protesters comes a day after Beijing publicly threw its weight behind Hong Kong’s unelected leader Carrie Lam and the police, saying violent protesters must be swiftly punished.

