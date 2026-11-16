Claims that AI cheating tactics circulating for years prompt calls for S. Korea uni exam postponement 

SEOUL – Information regarding artificial intelligence-assisted cheating methods involving a miniature hidden camera has circulated on Telegram for years and may have already been used to cheat on South Korea’s national college entrance exam, known as Suneung , according to online claims that could not be verified.

Hours after the top scorer in the 2026 tax accountant qualification exam confessed to AI-assisted cheating on YouTube on Nov 15, an anonymous user wrote on online community DC Inside that they have used AI technology to cheat in the 2024 Suneung and subsequently gained admission to a medical school in the Seoul metropolitan area.

“I bought a shirt with a miniature camera disguised as a button through a Telegram group offering illegal exam assistance and used a connected smartphone to run AI software during the exam. I ended up with an average percentile score of 98.6,” the post reads.

“After seeing the recent tax accountant exam cheating scandal, I stayed up all night worrying that I might get caught, too.”

The purported confession comes after Han Won-seok, who ranked first in the 2026 tax accountant qualification exam, admitted to having used a miniature camera, generative AI and a smartphone to obtain answers during both rounds of the national exam in April and July.

In the first round, Han scored 397.5 out of 400 points, answering 159 of 160 multiple-choice questions correctly. He earned perfect scores in three of the four subjects, including introductory tax law, in which test-takers averaged just 30.18 points.

Not a new invention

Han’s confession sent shock waves through a country where standardised written exams play a central role in screening professional candidates across a wide range of fields. But some online users said the method was neither his invention nor the only cheating technique available and warned that more sophisticated methods could emerge.

Mimiminu, whose real name is Kim Min-woo and who has 2.06 million subscribers on his YouTube channel focused on college entrance exam preparation, urged the Education Ministry to postpone the Suneung, calling for measures to prevent at least the cheating method already known to have been used.

“Tiny devices disguised as shirt buttons or bracelets can be worn on the body and used with AI to solve exam questions, potentially producing correct answers in a short amount of time, particularly for questions similar to those on past exams,” he said in a recent video addressing concerns over AI-assisted cheating.

He argued that postponing the Suneung was a viable option, citing previous instances in which the exam had been delayed.

“The Suneung was postponed just a day before the exam due to the Pohang earthquake in 2017. In 2020, it was delayed by two weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The decision rests with the Education Ministry. The law allows for changes to the exam schedule. I know time is running out, but this possibility must be considered.”

The 2026 Suneung is scheduled to be held on Nov 19.

Kang Sung-tae, founder of the education platform Gongsin.com and widely known as the “God of Study”, questioned the effectiveness of authorities’ current efforts to identify AI-powered smart glasses by sight at exam sites.

“Authorities are mainly checking thick-framed glasses and even advising students to wear metal frames. But smart glasses come in a wide variety of designs, including many models from China that are not yet widely known in Korea,” he said in a recently uploaded video.

“I’ve been warning for years that AI-assisted cheating is inevitable, and I believe it will happen in this year’s Suneung, too. I know this video may stir controversy, but I hope it raises awareness among authorities and helps prevent such cheating.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK