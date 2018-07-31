Civilian helicopter crash-lands at Beijing carpark

A civilian helicopter being lifted by a crane after it crash-landed at a carpark in Beijing's Chaoyang district yesterday morning. Four people on board suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. No one on the ground was injured as the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from crowded areas, said the state-run Beijing Youth Daily. American aerospace manufacturer Bell Helicopter said the helicopter was a Bell 429 owned by Reignwood Star Aviation. An investigation into the incident is under way.