Cities in eastern China tighten virus curbs

BEIJING • Cities in eastern China tightened Covid-19 curbs yesterday as coronavirus clusters emerge, posing a new threat to the country's economic recovery under the government's strict zero-Covid-19 policy.

Wuxi, a manufacturing hub in the Yangtze Delta on the central coast, halted operations at many public venues located underground, including shops and supermarkets.

Dining in restaurants was suspended, and the government advised people to work from home.

City authorities urged residents not to leave Wuxi unless necessary, after reporting 42 new asymptomatic cases on Saturday.

China continues to try to stamp out new infections as part of the strict approach taken in the country where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

But the lockdowns and other measures have taken a heavy toll on the world's second-biggest economy.

Si county in Anhui province put its 760,000 residents under lockdown and suspended public traffic as it reported 288 cases on Saturday.

The county conducted its sixth mass testing yesterday.

Anhui accounted for most of China's new infections, reporting 61 symptomatic and 231 asymptomatic cases for Saturday.

Even as China seems to have brought earlier outbreaks in mega cities Shanghai and Beijing under control, its zero-Covid-19 goal is facing a test again in its eastern provinces.

Shanghai's neighbouring Jiangsu province reported 59 cases on Saturday.

Mainland China recorded 473 new Covid-19 cases, of which 104 were symptomatic and 369 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

That compares with 268 new cases a day earlier - 72 symptomatic and 196 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Yiwu, China's export capital for small commodities, has cancelled flights to Beijing for an unspecified period, state TV said, citing Covid-19 prevention measures.

Yiwu has reported three Covid-19 cases in the past week.

Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, reported one positive case outside of quarantine areas in the city from midnight to 5pm yesterday, officials told a press conference.

The city lifted a lockdown on June 1 after two months of shutdown that hit output and consumer spending.

Mr Zhao Dandan, a vice-director at Shanghai's municipal health commission, cautioned in a briefing that the city still faces risks of a rebound in Covid-19 cases.

China's industrial production fell 2.9 per cent in April from a year earlier.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As at Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,851 cases with symptoms.

That day, Beijing reported no new local cases, and Shanghai reported two local symptomatic cases, according to local government data.

Beijing and Shanghai are accelerating resumption of railway and air transportation on the eve of the summer travel peak after the two mega cities emerged from a struggle with the Omicron variant, Global Times reported.

It said that China Eastern Airlines would add several new flights between Shanghai and Beijing from Saturday, according to a notice of the airline's WeChat account.

The number of flights will increase from four to eight between Shanghai and Beijing.

Air China will gradually resume all flights between Beijing and Shanghai from Saturday, said a notice on the airline's WeChat account, the paper said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG