Cities in China on high alert for Covid-19 as Chinese New Year travel season starts

BEIJING • Several Chinese cities went on high Covid-19 alert as the Chinese New Year holiday travel season started yesterday, requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing.

The authorities have warned the highly contagious Omicron adds to the increased risk of Covid-19 transmission as hundreds of millions of people travel around China for Chinese New Year on Feb 1.

Cities such as Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday that travellers need to report their trips to communities, employers or hotels three days ahead of arrival.

The south-western city of Yulin said last Saturday that those who want to enter should fill in an online form, including their health credentials and trip details, one day in advance.

Over the weekend, the capital Beijing and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen each detected one domestically transmitted Omicron case.

The infected woman in Beijing had not travelled or had contact with infected people, the authorities said, as they tested some 13,000 people living or working in the same area.

Health official Pang Xinghuo told reporters yesterday the virus had been found on the surface of a letter the infected person had received from Canada, as well as inside the unopened letter.

"We come to the conclusion that the possibility of virus infection through inbound objects cannot be ruled out."

Therefore, residents should "try to avoid buying goods from overseas during outbreaks", Ms Pang said. "If you receive overseas mail, you should wear masks and disposable gloves to reduce direct contact."

She also advised people to "open the packages outdoors".

So far, at least five provinces and municipalities have reported local Omicron infections, while 14 provincial areas have found the variant among travellers arriving from overseas.

China is yet to show any solid sign of shifting its guideline of quickly containing any local infections. The strategy has taken on extra urgency in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, to be staged in Beijing and Hebei province from Feb 4. Tickets for the Olympics will be distributed to "targeted" groups and not sold to the general public due to the pandemic, the organisers said yesterday.

Many local governments have already advised residents not to leave town unnecessarily during the holiday.

China reported 163 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, official data showed yesterday, up from 65 a day earlier.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE