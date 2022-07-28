Chongqing, the Chinese megacity where masks are rare and clubs are packed

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's zero-Covid strategy has become known internationally for its gruelling lockdowns but in the south-western megacity Chongqing, signs of Beijing's signature Covid-19 pandemic policy disrupting daily life are hard to find.

Tourists snapped selfies at an ancient fortress while hundreds of partygoers packed into a gay bar this week, with barely a mask in sight.

Ride-hailing-app users hopped into Didi Global Inc cars to escape the city's 40-deg C heatwave without scanning contact-tracing apps, unlike in Beijing. Domestic travellers poured into the city, which mostly doesn't require quarantine on arrival.

Chongqing has logged just 165 cases of Covid-19 since February 2021, the fourth-lowest of any province - the manufacturing hub twice the size of Switzerland counts as its own municipality, as do only Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

The city hasn't seen a major lockdown since early 2020, even as Beijing and Shanghai stay on high alert and more than 28 million people are living under citywide restrictions as of Monday (July 25), according to Bloomberg's Lockdown Tracker.

Thus, tourists continue to flock to Chongqing, to soak in its shimmering skyline, spicy hot pot and history as China's capital during World War II.

And the city isn't unique. Across China, many cities are business as usual, as the ruling Communist Party's border curbs, mass testing drives and lockdowns stop the virus from a cross-country spread - the nation of almost 1.4 billion reported just over 600 cases Tuesday.

That relative normalcy has enabled Chinese president Xi Jinping to press ahead with his zero-Covid strategy as the rest of the world moves on, even in a landmark political year when he's seeking a precedent-breaking third term in power.

Protests like those seen in Shanghai earlier this year, while notable for their open dissent, are still rare.

"As long as you have a majority of the population still living a normal life and not being affected by the pandemic, that will justify the continuation of the zero-Covid policy," said Mr Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.

That shelter from zero-Covid's harshest tenets could be shattered overnight by a sudden spike in cases, Mr Huang added.

In that scenario, officials will resort to the "heavy-handed zero-Covid measures" seen in Shanghai, he said.

China's push to eliminate Covid makes even domestic travel onerous, with different provinces and cities setting their own rules, often stipulating a litany of testing and quarantine requirements to fulfil.

Predictions for the nation's overall growth have fallen to 4 per cent, as Covid controls drag on the wider economy.