Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He stresses digital cooperation with EU

BEIJING (XINHUA) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He has called on China and the European Union (EU) to pool wisdom and gain consensus in the digital area so as to jointly address challenges and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Mr Liu made the remarks on Thursday (Sept 10) during a China-EU high-level dialogue in the digital area, co-chaired via video link by Mr Liu and European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager.

The two sides had substantial and constructive discussion on issues including standards of communications technology, AI and the safety of non-food products, and made preparations for the China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting scheduled on Monday.

The digital technology and the digital economy have had a profound impact on the economic and social development, modes of production and life, as well as global governance, and played an important role in the global fight against Covid-19, both sides said.

It is of great importance that China and the EU further enhance communication and exchanges in the digital area against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the severely-hit global economy, they agreed.

The two sides called on China and the EU to grasp the opportunities and seek common ground while reserving differences so as to promote the practical cooperation in the digital area.

It is China's basic state policies to deepen reform and expand opening up, said Mr Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China will continue to create a favourable market competition environment, enhance the protection of property and intellectual property rights, and intensify international cooperation on scientific innovation in the digital area, Mr Liu said.

Hailing that the EU and China are playing key roles in the digital area, Ms Vestager said it is in line with both sides' interests to strengthen digital cooperation.