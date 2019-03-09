Chinese vice commerce minister sees 'hope' in trade talks with US

BEIJING (XINHUA, DPA) - Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Saturday (March 9) he sees "hope" in the prospect of China-US economic and trade consultations.

"Teams from both countries are trying their best to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state," Mr Wang, who is also deputy China International Trade Representative, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual National People's Congress legislative session.

The two teams have had three rounds of consultations over more than three months, he said.

Reaching a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement conforms to the interests of both countries and the world's expectation, Mr Wang said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have instructed their trade teams to move in the direction of lifting all additional tariffs imposed on each other’s goods, Mr Wang added.

The US has so far slapped tariffs on US$250 billion (S$340 billion) worth of Chinese imports, and China has retaliated with duties on US$110 billion worth of US goods.

The tariffs have slowed China’s economy, which grew 6.6 per cent last year, its slowest rate in almost three decades.

US exports to China dropped 7 per cent last year, while in the first two months of this year, Chinese exports to the US plummeted 19.9 per cent, Mr Wang said.

“It’s fair to say that to impose tariffs on each other will damage the interest of the United States, of China and the whole world,” he said.

Mr Wang added that the Chinese and US negotiating teams had been working relentlessly to find middle ground. He said last month during talks in Washington, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He ate a hamburger for lunch, while US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer ate Kung Pao chicken with eggplant sauce.

Even though both coffee and tea were available at the meeting, Mr Wang said the two men both drank water to find common ground.