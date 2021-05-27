For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Chinese tech tycoons keep low profile amid shake-up of sector
It could be a sign they are spooked by govt's moves to limit anti-competitive practices, tighten fintech regulations
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming caused a stir last week when he announced that he was stepping down as chief executive of the tech giant, saying he preferred "reading, listening to music and daydreaming".
At 38 and in the prime of his life, and with ByteDance looking for new growth areas and possibly going for an initial public offering (IPO), this is hardly the time for Mr Zhang to put himself out to pasture.