Chinese rocket debris lands in sea, draws criticism from Nasa

BEIJING • Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean yesterday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit but drawing US criticism over a lack of transparency.

The coordinates given by Chinese state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO), put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

Debris from the Long March 5B has had some people looking warily skywards since it blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29, but the CMSEO said most of the debris was burned up in the atmosphere.

State media reported that parts of the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10.24am Singapore time, and landed at a location with the coordinates of longitude 72.47 deg east and latitude 2.65 deg north.

The United States Space Command confirmed the re-entry of the rocket over the Arabian Peninsula, but said it was unknown if the debris impacted land or water.

"The exact location of the impact and the span of debris, both of which are unknown at this time, will not be released by US Space Command," it said in a statement on its website.

The Long March was the second deployment of the 5B variant since its maiden flight last May. Last year, pieces from the first Long March 5B fell on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings. No injuries were reported.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) administrator Bill Nelson, a former senator and astronaut who was picked for the role in March, said in a statement after the re-entry: "Space-faring nations must minimise the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects, and maximise transparency regarding those operations.

"It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding its space debris."

With most of the Earth's surface covered by water, the odds of populated areas being hit had been low, and the likelihood of injuries even lower, according to experts.

But uncertainty over the rocket's orbital decay and China's failure to issue stronger reassurances in the run-up to the re-entry fuelled anxiety.

"It is critical that China and all space-faring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security and long-term sustainability of outer space activities," Mr Nelson said.

Chinese tabloid Global Times dismissed as "Western hype" concerns that the rocket was "out of control" and could cause damage.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing last Friday: "It is common practice across the world for upper stages of rockets to burn up while re-entering the atmosphere.

"To my knowledge, the upper stage of this rocket has been deactivated, which means most of its parts will burn up upon re-entry, making the likelihood of damage to aviation or ground facilities and activities extremely low."

The rocket, which put into orbit an unmanned Tianhe module containing what will become living quarters for three crew members on a permanent Chinese space station, will be followed by 10 more missions by next year.

REUTERS