Chinese protesters demanding bank deposits tussle with security guards

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Several people protesting in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks said they were injured on Sunday (July 10) when heavy-handed security personnel dispersed the crowd.

The banks froze millions of dollars worth of deposits in April, telling customers they were upgrading their internal systems.

The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.

None of the banks has responded to e-mails and telephone calls seeking comment.

Chinese media has reported that the frozen deposits could be worth up to US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) and the authorities are investigating the three banks.

About 1,000 people gathered outside the Zhengzhou branch of China's central bank on Sunday to demand action.

Videos and photographs on social media showed customers waving banners and throwing plastic bottles at approaching security guards who then roughly dragged some of the protesters away.

"I feel so aggrieved, I can't even explain it to you," one protester whose surname is Zhang, 40, told Reuters.

Mr Zhang said he had been hoping to retrieve about US$25,000 deposited at one of the banks, Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank.

He added that he had injuries on his foot and thumb, and was taken away by four unidentified security personnel at around midday.

Security personnel outnumbered protesters by around three to one, he said.

"They did not say they would beat us if we refused to leave. They just used the loudspeaker to say that we were breaking the law by petitioning. That's ridiculous. It's the banks that are breaking the law."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the police for comment.

The banks, which include Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank and Shangcai Huimin Country Bank, are under investigation by the authorities for illegal fund-raising, the state-run Global Times reported.