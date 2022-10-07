Chinese President Xi's 'final purge' ahead of Communist Party congress

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has embarked on a "final round of purges" ahead of a major Communist Party of China congress, wielding his long-running anti-corruption campaign to cement his grasp on power, analysts say.

When he became leader a decade ago, Mr Xi vowed to root out dishonest officials, both senior "tigers" and low-ranking "flies".

More than 1.5 million officials have been punished since then, according to data from the party disciplinary body, and China's ranking on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index has improved.

But critics say the campaign is also a thinly veiled political tool that has helped Mr Xi eliminate his rivals - and the build-up to this year's congress has seen more heads roll.

About 1,100 officials have been caught in the party dragnet since the beginning of this year, according to party data.

Among them are former deputy public security minister Sun Lijun and former justice minister Fu Zhenghua, who will now spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

"This final round of purges, masquerading as an anti-corruption campaign, will ensure that Xi will have tighter if not absolute control over personnel and policy issues (at the Congress)," said Mr Willy Lam, a political analyst at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Mr Xi is widely expected to secure a third term as party leader at the meeting, upending the succession norms in place since the 1990s.

"Despite all signs that his major goal of a third term is pretty much guaranteed, Xi is still paranoid about his control over appointments to key decision-making bodies within the party," Mr Lam added.

Once a trusted lieutenant of Mr Xi, Sun oversaw security in Hong Kong during months of unrest in 2019 and was even sent to Wuhan at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he reportedly fell from grace because of his political ambitions, and was officially accused of "seriously damaging the unity of the party".

Sun confessed on national television in January to taking bribes worth US$14 million (S$20 million), hidden inside boxes of what appeared to be seafood.

Others allegedly in his "political clique", including Fu and three former police chiefs, were also rounded up and given harsh sentences.