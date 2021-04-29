Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments on coal signal political will to tackle climate change

BEIJING - Watching Chinese President Xi Jinping speak at the United States climate summit last week, it would have been natural to come away feeling underwhelmed.

Compared to the Biden administration's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent to 52 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, Mr Xi's pledge to limit the use of coal over the next five years and draw down its consumption in the following five years seemed unambitious.