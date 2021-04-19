Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver speech at Boao Forum

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's President Xi Jinping will address the annual Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday (April 20) and his video speech will touch on the risks and challenges the world is facing, and what solutions his country offers to overcome them.

Chinese government officials and business leaders are gathered this week on the tropical island province of Hainan for the forum, with discussions encompassing topics including digital currencies, carbon neutrality and the economic outlook for a post-pandemic world.

Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the event kicked off on Sunday and is slated to run until Wednesday.

On the first day of the conference, a senior Chinese central bank official said the nation's goal for internationalising its currency is not to replace the United States dollar, and efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a taste of what Mr Xi will discuss during a regular press briefing on Monday in Beijing.

Mr Xi's keynote speech will touch on the risks and challenges the world is facing, and what solutions China can offer to promote development and prosperity, the spokesman said.

"This reflects the world's aspiration to address changes and strengthen global governance," Mr Wang said. "China hopes all parties will have a full discussion, and make plans for better development and to create a better future for Asia and the world."

Mr Wang declined to identify the second senior official whom state media reports indicated will attend the forum in person, saying the ministry would release information in due course.

The Boao Forum is the first big offline event in China this year, with more than 2,000 people attending.