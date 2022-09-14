Chinese Premier calls for policies to drive up consumption

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Keqiang called for more policies to drive up consumption in the economy as data shows a further plunge in travel and spending over a three-day public holiday amid tight Covid-19 controls.

Tourism revenue declined 22.8 per cent to 28.7 billion yuan (S$5.8 billion) over the Mid-Autumn Festival from a year ago.

Compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, revenue was down 39.4 per cent, worse than last year's 21.4 per cent drop, according to figures from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The number of trips that people made during the festival fell 16.7 per cent to 73.4 million from the same period last year.

The figures came as China's State Council pledged more support to stabilise the economy.

At a meeting last Thursday, Premier Li called for efforts to solve the "key problem of insufficient demand" in the economy and boost consumption as a main growth driver. He pledged to further expand investment to create demand and lift confidence, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

China "will adopt multiple measures to stabilise growth, employment and prices", he said. The economy is facing "slight fluctuation" as it recovers, and the current stage is a critical one that needs greater urgency, like when one climbs up a hill facing headwinds, Mr Li said.

NatWest Group's chief China economist Liu Peiqian said the focus of the State Council meeting was on implementing policy measures already outlined, rather than a ramp-up of new support.

An emphasis on monitoring the support measures' progress could mean more policy announcements from local governments, she said.

Beijing's push to boost growth has centred on increasing infrastructure spending in the economy and giving tax breaks to businesses hurt by Covid-19 curbs.

At the State Council meeting, Mr Li called for faster construction of infrastructure projects and more long-term bank loans to support them. He also called for an increase in infrastructure funding from state policy banks based on the needs of local areas.

Mr Li said China has reserved its policy tools for this year as it has not significantly expanded the fiscal deficit or issued an excessive amount of money over the past few years. The comments were made after a meeting with senior officials who were sent on inspection trips to various localities to assess the roll-out of stimulus policies.

Support for consumers hit by lockdowns has been limited, with economists not seeing a boost to confidence until Covid-19 restrictions are materially eased. That seems unlikely given that local governments are tightening controls as the Communist Party prepares to hold an important leadership congress in mid-October.

In Beijing, employees must now show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the previous 48 hours to return to work after the Mid-Autumn holiday, compared with 72 hours previously. Many other cities also raised the frequency of mass testing after the National Health Commission asked local authorities to test residents regularly regardless of infection levels.

Ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the government had urged people to curb travel to prevent the spread of virus outbreaks.

Major cities and tourist hot spots like Chengdu in Sichuan province imposed lockdowns this month. Xinjiang in western China saw the number of visitors plunge last month after a snap lockdown in some places to contain a surge in cases.

BLOOMBERG