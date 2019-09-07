Chinese Premier backs HK efforts to end violent protests

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has expressed support for the Hong Kong government's efforts to end violent protests in the city while safeguarding "one country, two systems", becoming the senior-most Chinese leader to publicly weigh in on the unrest that has gripped the territory for more than three months.

Yesterday, police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray to clear protesters outside a subway station in the latest incident of anti-government demonstrations that have sometimes turned violent.

Speaking earlier at a joint news briefing with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Li said Beijing supported the city's government "to end the violence and chaos in accordance with the law, to return to order, which is to safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability".

Dr Merkel had raised the issue with Mr Li, pointing out that a peaceful solution was needed, reported Reuters. "I stressed that the rights and freedoms for (Hong Kong) citizens have to be granted," she said. "In the current situation, violence must be prevented. Only dialogue helps. There are signs that Hong Kong's Chief Executive will invite such a dialogue. I hope that materialises and that demonstrators have the chance to participate within the frame of citizens' rights."

In his remarks, Mr Li said: "The Chinese government unswervingly safeguards 'one country, two systems' and 'Hong Kong people govern Hong Kong people'."

The Chinese people had the wisdom and ability to manage their own affairs, he added.

His comments came two days after the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she was going to formally withdraw the controversial extradition Bill that had sparked the protests.

Coverage of Mrs Lam's decision to withdraw the Bill has been muted in China, compared with state media's unrelenting coverage of the violence in the days before.

Websites and new media platforms have been instructed not to report on the withdrawal, the China Digital Times, a website that publishes leaked propaganda directives, said yesterday.

Mrs Lam has said she would begin direct dialogue with city residents, but her olive branch has been rejected by many protesters, who see it as coming "too little, too late".

Last night, hundreds of protesters gathered at Prince Edward station in Mong Kok, blocking traffic and leading the authorities to close it for safety's sake. The crowd was demanding the release of CCTV footage of police taking action against protesters at the station on Aug 31 as rumours circulated that the footage would be destroyed. Reports from Hong Kong said that police fired several rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray in an attempt to keep order.

Today, protesters plan to again block transport links to the city from the airport, one of Asia's busiest aviation hubs. It prompted the Airport Authority Hong Kong to take out a half-page ad in the South China Morning Post urging protesters not to disrupt the journeys of "tens of thousands of travellers who use our airport every day".

Tomorrow, protesters plan to gather at the United States Consulate to urge Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a law that would allow the trade privileges the city enjoys with the US to be removed if its autonomy is undermined.