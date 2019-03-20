Chinese police seized over 4,000 fake Louis Vuitton, Kenzo bags and accessories

SHANGHAI (XINHUA) - Chinese police on Wednesday (March 20) said they had arrested 32 members of a ring counterfeiting products from top luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Kenzo and Loewe.

Police in Shanghai seized over 4,000 bags, clothes, shoes and accessories and closed two assembly lines used to make the fake goods.

The public security bureau of Shanghai's Qingpu district said they launched the investigation last year after being tipped off about sales of counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags on WeChat, China's mobile messaging app.

Arrests were made in January in the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu.

The gang allegedly produced the fake products at the cost of 200 yuan (S$40) each.

An initial estimate suggested the gang had produced and sold 100,000 counterfeited luxury products worth 100 million yuan.