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Chinese police arrest man after Guangzhou knifing incident

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The victims were sent to the hospital and no life-threatening injuries were reported.

China has seen a series of knife attacks in recent years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – The police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have arrested a knife-wielding man who injured people outside a restaurant, the government said late on Sept 14.

In a statement, the Guangzhou police said they received a call in the late afternoon of Sept 14 about a man wielding a knife and injuring people at the entrance of a hotpot restaurant in the city’s Panyu district.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene to handle the situation, and the victims were taken to hospital. There were no life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man with the family name Li was arrested.

China has seen a series of knife attacks in recent years, including in 2024, when a former student went on a stabbing rampage at a vocational college in eastern China, killing eight people and injuring 17. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.