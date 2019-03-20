Chinese police apologise for using suspects' childhood photos in wanted notice

ZHENXIONG (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The public security bureau in Zhenxiong county of Zhaotong city in south-west China's Yunnan province apologised in a letter on Wednesday (March 20) for using four suspects' childhood photos in a wanted notice.

The letter, posted on the bureau's official account on WeChat, said they were unable to find the suspects' recent photos, so they used their childhood photos in the wanted circular issued on Tuesday.

The bureau later apologised and posted a new wanted notice without the suspects' childhood photos.

It also asked the public to check and support the bureau's work and actively provide clues to assist public security organisations in capturing the suspects.

On Tuesday, the bureau issued a wanted circular and offered a reward for 100 wanted suspects allegedly involved in criminal syndicate-related cases or serious violent crimes.

But some of the posted photos did not match the suspects' actual ages, which sparked an online debate.