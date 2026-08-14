Chinese paranormal influencer Jiang Xiaorou dies in car crash, a year after smashing religious statue

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese paranormal influencer Jiang Xiaorou has died at the age of 24 from injuries suffered when the ride-share vehicle she was travelling in was involved in an accident.

KUALA LUMPUR – Popular Chinese paranormal influencer Jiang Xiaorou has died at the age of 24, nearly a month after sustaining severe injuries in a car accident.

Jiang – who had more than 1.5 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok – reportedly succumbed to her injuries on Aug 10, with her family confirming her death in a statement issued the following day.

According to reports, Jiang was rushed to hospital on July 15 after the ride-share vehicle she was travelling in from Guangxi to Guangzhou was involved in a crash.

She suffered severe traumatic brain injuries and haemorrhagic shock and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital.

During her time in the ICU, her mother appealed for donations online as the family struggled to cope with her mounting medical expenses.

Jiang was best known for her ghost-hunting content, in which she explored abandoned ruins, investigated alleged paranormal activity and challenged traditional superstitions.

According to Sing Tao Headline, her last video – posted on July 9 – reportedly showed her calling a phone number rumoured to have belonged to someone who had died in a car accident.

Jiang had sparked controversy in August 2025 after posting a video of herself smashing a religious statue as part of an anti-superstition stunt, saying: “Let’s see how long I can live.”

In another video, she challenged the idea of “karma” by burning incense and saying she would “get into a car accident tomorrow”.

The videos have since resurfaced following her death, drawing renewed attention to the content she had posted before the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, Jiang’s family has appealed to the public on social media not to engage in speculation and to respect the facts surrounding her passing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK