Chinese not rushing to get vaccine; some prefer to wait for more data

BEIJING • Ms Shirley Shi has had three offers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 - through her home town, her Beijing residential area and her office area - but she is in no rush.

"I'd like to keep an eye out for any adverse effects first," said the human resources manager, who, like many Chinese, seems happy to take a wait-and-see approach.

Through aggressive lockdowns and mass testing of millions, China has managed to control the virus that first surfaced in late 2019.

But vaccinating the world's most populous country is a different story. China is still working to ramp up production of its four approved, domestically produced vaccines and has yet to approve any foreign-made shots.

For Ms Shi, the problem is not accessibility but a lack of urgency. She said: "With China's control of the epidemic domestically and my lack of plans to go abroad, there is no need for now."

Chinese experts have signalled that the vaccination rate could soon quicken.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, a respected pulmonologist and key national figure in the fight against Covid-19, said recently that China planned to immunise 40 per cent of its 1.4 billion people by June.

That would require massively increasing the number of jabs given in the country, where only around 3.5 per cent of the population has been inoculated so far.

That is far behind Britain's 32.99 jabs per 100 people and the United States' 25.42, according to research centre Our World in Data.

Mr Mathieu Duchatel, director of the Asia Programme at Institut Montaigne, said: "The sense of urgency that exists in the West, where vaccination is no less than an expected game-changer, is not present in China."

The slower pace could pose risks for China by delaying herd immunity. There is no globally accepted standard for the percentage of a population that needs to be jabbed - or to develop the necessary antibodies through infection - for herd immunity to kick in.

A November paper in medical journal The Lancet estimated that percentage at 60 to 72 for a 100 per cent-effective vaccine, while Dr Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, put it at 70-80 per cent for China in comments last week.

China would need to administer 10 million doses every day for seven months to reach such thresholds, said Chinese infectious disease specialist Zhang Wenhong recently. Only around 52.5 million doses had been administered as at end-February, added Dr Zhong.

Besides quickening production, China has also committed to shipping vaccines overseas as it works to blunt criticism of the initial spread of the virus from its shores.

Chinese companies are set to export nearly 400 million doses, state media has reported, and the government said it was providing free vaccines to 53 countries.

The country is also setting up "regional vaccination sites" to make China-made jabs available abroad, and launching a drive to get shots to overseas Chinese, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Dr Yanzhong Huang, a global health fellow at the US Council on Foreign Relations, said China is caught between "both the vaccination requirement of achieving herd immunity... and the demand associated with its vaccine diplomacy".

Dr Huang said delays in herd immunity could mean it falls behind in reopening its borders while other economies forge ahead.

In China, public take-up of the vaccine may also be slowed by trust issues in a country with a history of drug safety scandals. At one Beijing clinic, a doctor said jabs were offered to all staff, but many demurred until more data on vaccine efficacy was available.

Chinese vaccine producers have yet to release detailed data, unlike their foreign rivals.

China's vaccinations started last year with key groups such as medical staff and state workers who were headed overseas. This has been expanded to other citizens, although largely in the biggest cities.

Ms Zhang Yutong, a dental clinic employee, said nearly two-thirds of her colleagues had taken up the offer after her employer arranged for jabs. "The epidemic has become a regular part of life. It's better to have antibodies," she said.

