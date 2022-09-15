Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

YONAGUNI, JAPAN - Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents.

The western island is just 110km from Taiwan, and a Chinese missile fired during the drills last month landed not far from Yonaguni's shores.

"Everyone is on edge," Mr Shigenori Takenishi, head of the island's fishing association, told AFP. "Even if we don't talk about it, we still have the memory of the fear we felt, of the shock."

He told fishing boats to stay in port during the drills that followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing's warnings.

The incident was the latest reminder of how growing Chinese assertiveness has affected Yonaguni, shifting debate about a contentious military presence on the island.

People used to say Yonaguni was defended by two guns, one for each policeman stationed there.

But since 2016, the island has hosted a base for Japan's army, the Self-Defence Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.

The base for maritime and air surveillance is home to 170 soldiers, who with their families make up 15 per cent of Yonaguni's population of 1,700.

An "electronic warfare" unit is also due to be installed there by March 2024.

"When we see Chinese military activity today, we tell ourselves that we got our base just in time," Yonaguni's mayor Kenichi Itokazu told AFP. "We've succeeded in sending a message to China."

'Can they really help us?'

That view was not always held so widely on the island. Yonaguni is part of Okinawa prefecture, where resentment against military presence traditionally runs high.

A quarter of the region's population perished in the World War II Battle of Okinawa in 1945, and it remained under US occupation until 1972.

Today, Okinawa hosts most of the US bases in Japan.