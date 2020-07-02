China reports three new confirmed Covid-19 cases

People are tested for Covid-19 at a coronavirus testing vehicle, in Beijing, on July 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China on Thursday (July 2) reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 416 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe condition, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

 
 
 

