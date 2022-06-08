Chinese live streamer goes silent after showing 'tank cake' before Tiananmen anniversary

BEIJING • One of China's top live streamers has gone silent after live-streaming footage of a cake apparently shaped like a tank just before the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, prompting debate over the highly sensitive event among tens of millions of young fans.

Discussion of the June 4, 1989, crackdown when China set troops and tanks on pro-democracy protesters, is forbidden on the mainland.

Mr Li Jiaqi, a household name in China whose shows draw millions of viewers, had his broadcast abruptly cut last Friday, when he appeared to present an ice cream cake with chocolate decorations that looked like a tank, just hours before the anniversary began.

Nothing has been posted by the online star since that show, while some search results for his name were being censored.

Many younger viewers were left dumbfounded by Mr Li's disappearance, especially after he also failed to appear for a scheduled show on Sunday.

Beijing has gone to exhaustive lengths to erase the Tiananmen crackdown from the country's collective memory, omitting it from history textbooks and censoring online discussion.

Social media platform Weibo on Monday saw debates about why the show was interrupted, with hashtags reaching more than 100 million views.

Many users speculated whether Mr Li had been permanently banned from live-streaming, or if he had known about the symbolic date.

The online star, who was born in 1992 and made his name with the quickfire sale of lipsticks in China's massive livestream e-commerce business, appeals widely to waves of young, mostly female fans.

Many said they had learned about the 1989 crackdown for the first time after searching for reasons behind his disappearance from the virtual airwaves.

One Weibo user told anxious fans that the star had "just touched upon a sensitive topic".

The famous "tank man" photo - showing a lone man standing in front of tanks sent to quash dissent in Beijing's Tiananmen square in 1989 - is so heavily censored in the country that many younger Chinese are not aware of its existence or significance.