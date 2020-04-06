Chinese human rights lawyer freed after 5 years in jail

BEIJING • A leading Chinese human rights lawyer has been freed from prison after almost five years behind bars, his wife said yesterday.

Mr Wang Quanzhang, 44, was first detained in 2015 in a sweeping crackdown on more than 200 lawyers and government critics in China as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

But Mr Wang has yet to return home to his family in Beijing and was instead escorted yesterday to a property he owns in Shandong province for 14 days in quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus, according to his wife Li Wenzu.

She told AFP from Beijing, where she lives with their young son, that she feared her husband would be placed under house arrest and would be subject to surveillance.

"I think (the authorities) have been lying to us step by step," she said. "They used the pretext of the epidemic as an excuse to quarantine him for 14 days when he should have been able to return to his home in Beijing according to the relevant legal guidelines."

Calls to the prison went unanswered yesterday and Shandong's justice department did not respond to inquiries.

Mr Wang's initial detention in 2015 came as part of the so-called 709 crackdown, nicknamed as such because it began on July 9 that year. But it was not until January last year that he was sentenced to 41/2 years in prison for "subverting state power" in a closed-door trial.

A prominent lawyer who has defended political activists and victims of land seizures, Mr Wang had been held incommunicado prior to the trial.

"I am really worried they plan on putting him under long-term house arrest and will prevent us from being reunited as a family," said Madam Li, who has tirelessly campaigned for her husband's release.

Police had forcibly evicted tenants from Mr Wang's property in the city of Jinan to make way for his return to Shandong, his wife added.

She believed his stay there was not out of choice. "His speech is being restricted. He phoned me yesterday saying he would go to Jinan," she said. "Is this what a rational person would do after being separated from their wife and child for almost five years?"

Madam Li's first trip to see her husband since his detention in 2015 was in June last year, when she was granted a prison visit after repeated denials, she said. "My husband's health has deteriorated during the long incarceration, he has lost so much weight," she said at the time.

Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since President Xi took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE