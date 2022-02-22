Chinese govt sanctions Lockheed, Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING • China has placed Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, it said yesterday, in at least the third time it has announced punishments against the American companies.

The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a US$100 million (S$135 million) Feb 7 arms sale that "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", Mr Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that must accept Chinese sovereignty, and has never renounced the use of force to achieve that goal.

"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Mr Wang said. "Both are military enterprises that have long participated in US arms sales to China's Taiwan region."

No details were given on the nature of the sanctions.

This is the first time the companies have faced sanctions under China's new anti-foreign sanctions law drawn up last year in response to US sanctions against Chinese companies.

On at least two previous occasions, in 2019 and 2020, China announced sanctions against Lockheed and Raytheon, though Beijing has not explained what or how they were enforced.

The US does not sell weapons to China. However, the US is bound by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and American weapons sales always attract China's anger.

REUTERS