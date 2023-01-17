Chinese foreign ministry would 'welcome' US Secretary Blinken visit

China's foreign ministry was responding to a media report that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be visiting the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - China would welcome any visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said.

He was responding to a question on a US media report that Mr Blinken is visiting China on Feb 5.

“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Mr Wang said.

Politico reported that Mr Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on Feb 5-6. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US-China trade close to record, defying talk of decoupling: Report
Yellen to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday: US Treasury

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top