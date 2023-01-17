Chinese foreign ministry would 'welcome' US Secretary Blinken visit

BEIJING - China would welcome any visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said.

He was responding to a question on a US media report that Mr Blinken is visiting China on Feb 5.

“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Mr Wang said.

Politico reported that Mr Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on Feb 5-6. REUTERS