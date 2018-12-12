Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information on arrest of former Canadian diplomat in China

SHANGHAI - China said it has "no information to provide" on the arrest of a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing.

"If there is such a case, please rest assured that the relevant Chinese authorities will certainly handle it according to the law," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular briefing on Wednesday (Dec 12).

But Mr Lu added that Mr Michael Kovrig, a North East Asia senior adviser with the International Crisis Group (ICG), a Brussels-based non-governmental organisation, may have broken China's foreign NGO law if he was carrying out "relevant activities" for the ICG without it being officially registered.

News of Mr Kovrig's arrest has sparked concerns of a tit-for-tat response by Beijing to the arrest of Huawei's top executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada, said China watchers.

Mr Kovrig's arrest by Chinese state security officials on Monday night (Dec 10) came days after Ms Meng was detained in Vancouver at the request of US authorities who have accused her of violating US sanctions against Iran.

The ICG said on Wednesday it had received no information from Chinese officials about the detention and it was seeking consular access to Mr Kovrig.

The Canadian's arrest was confirmed by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he is aware of the situation.

"We have been in direct contact with the Chinese diplomats and representatives," Mr Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

"We are engaged in a file which we take very seriously and we are of course providing consular assistance to the family," he added.

Before joining the International Crisis Group in early 2017, Mr Kovrig had served in Beijing and Hong Kong for Canada's foreign service.

A former Canadian envoy to Beijing, Mr Guy Saint Jacques, was quoted as saying in the Toronto Star that Mr Kovrig was on no pay leave from his government job and therefore still a federal employee, but that he is not travelling with his diplomatic passport.

President and chief executive of the ICG, Mr Robert Malley, told The New York Times that he is sure Mr Kovrig did not "engage in illegal activities".

"He was not endangering Chinese national security. He was doing what all Crisis Group analysts do: objective and impartial research and policy recommendations to end deadly conflict," said Mr Malley.

According to Mr Kovrig's LinkedIn profile, his work with the international organisation involves research related to China, Japan, the Korean Peninsula and South-east Asia.

He aims to help "reduce tensions and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes" by "constructive engagement with all parties".

Several former Canadian ambassadors to China told the media that they think Mr Kovrig's case is linked to Ms Meng's arrest.

The chief financial officer of Huawei, a Chinese telecoms giant, is accused of being personally involved in tricking banks into violating US sanctions. She has been granted bail of C$10 million (S$10.3m) and could face charges if extradited to the US.

An expert on Chinese law at Georgetown Law School told The Straits Times that "it's highly likely that Michael Korvig was detained in order to send a message to the Canadian government".

"Beijing is signalling that they are watching Canada's actions in the Meng case very closely," said Mr Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Center for Asian Law at Georgetown Law School.

Mr Korvig's diplomatic background could be seen as a "net positive" such that his "detention sends an even clearer message to Ottawa", said Mr Kellogg.

While it is hard to speculate what could happen next, he thinks that the Chinese authorities could release Mr Korvig, having made their point about Canada's vulnerability to retaliation.

"Or they could hold on to him for the time being, as they wait to see whether Canada agrees to send Ms Meng to the United States.

"Beijing certainly should release him, immediately and unconditionally, if they have no evidence of criminal wrongdoing," Mr Kellogg added.