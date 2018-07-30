Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing does not welcome interference on Hong Kong

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi regards the happenings in Hong Kong as China’s domestic affairs, and that the latter will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday (July 30) that affairs of Hong Kong are domestic affairs of China, adding that Beijing does not welcome outside interference on the matter.

Mr Wang, speaking during a joint press briefing with visiting British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, told reporters that China will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary.

