Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi meets with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger

NEW YORK - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in New York on Monday.

Mr Wang congratulated Dr Kissinger on his upcoming 100th birthday, calling him an old and good friend of the Chinese people, who has made historic contributions to the establishment and development of China-United States relations.

Mr Wang stressed that the Chinese side appreciates the fact that Dr Kissinger has always been friendly to China and has confidence in China-US ties.

He expressed hope that Dr Kissinger will continue to play a unique and important role and help bilateral relationships get back on track as soon as possible.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of former US president Richard Nixon's visit to China and the issue of the Shanghai Communique, Mr Wang said, adding that China and the US should earnestly sum up the conducive experience of 50 years of exchanges.

Stressing that China's policy towards the US has maintained continuity and stability, Mr Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the US.

They are not only the accumulation of 50 years of experience in bilateral relations, but also the basic principles that should be jointly followed in the next step of development, Mr Wang said.

President Joe Biden has made the commitments that the US does not seek a new Cold War with China; it does not aim to change China's system; the revitalisation of its alliance is not targeted at China; the US does not support "Taiwan independence" and it has no intention to seek a conflict with China, Mr Wang noted.

However, what the US has done is contrary to those commitments, Mr Wang added.

Out of a wrong perception of China, the US insists on viewing China as its main rival and a long-term challenge, and some people have even described the success of China-US exchanges as a failure, which respects neither history nor themselves, Mr Wang said.

Dr Kissinger once warned that China-US relations are already in the "foothills of the Cold War", Mr Wang noted.

The outbreak of a "new Cold War" between China and the US will be a disaster not only for the two countries, but also for the whole world, Mr Wang cautioned, adding that the US should return to a China policy that is a rational and practical, return to the right track of the three China-US joint communiques, and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations.

Mr Wang stressed that the top priority now is to properly manage the Taiwan question, otherwise it will have a subversive impact on China-US relations.