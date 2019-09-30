Chinese firms challenged by trade frictions, says minister

BEIJING • Chinese companies are facing many difficulties because of trade frictions, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said yesterday.

"Trade faces unprecedented challenges," Mr Zhong told a news conference in Beijing. "These challenges are both external and internal."

The United States and China have been locked in an escalating trade war for over a year. A new round of high-level talks between the world's two largest economies is expected in Washington on Oct 10-11, led on the Chinese side by President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Vice-Premier Liu He.

Mr Liu will head to the US after Oct 7, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

China will expand imports, and measures to stabilise trade will yield positive results, Mr Zhong said, without giving details.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering radical new financial pressure tactics on Beijing, including the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges. But a US Treasury official said there are no current plans to stop Chinese companies from listing on US exchanges.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time," Treasury spokesman Monica Crowley said in an e-mailed statement last Saturday.

She was responding to a Bloomberg News report on various measures under consideration by the US, including delisting Chinese companies from US exchanges.

The report unnerved markets, with the S&P 500 Index closing about 0.5 per cent lower. US-listed shares of China-based companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu tumbled.

Other potential measures include limiting Americans' exposure to the Chinese market through government pension funds, and ways to put caps on the Chinese companies included in stock indexes managed by US firms, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have, for weeks, been examining their options, and Treasury has been participating in inter-agency meetings chaired by Mr Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council (NEC), the people said. Still, the push largely comes from US President Donald Trump's more hawkish aides, like White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, and outside advisers like Mr Steve Bannon.

The NEC and Treasury are wary of the market reaction and are working to ensure that any plan would be executed in a way that does not spook investors, the people added.

People close to the administration last Friday expressed annoyance at the discussions being publicised, contending that the White House has not decided on a course of action. Some advocates of a crackdown on financial flows within the administration said they saw the fact that the discussions were being leaked as an effort by doves inside the White House to kill the effort by stirring up opposition.

Mr Trump has given the green light for the review, a person familiar with the deliberations said, but exact mechanisms or a timeline had not been worked out.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers - notably Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican - have pushed for stronger investment restraints and greater scrutiny for Chinese companies in stock indexes and US pension funds.

The White House has been in touch with Mr Rubio to discuss the matter and could potentially support legislation he has put forward that would set up a process to delist Chinese companies from US exchanges. The prospects for the Rubio-backed legislation in Congress are unclear.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS