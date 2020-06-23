Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans.
Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans.PHOTO: AFP
Published
59 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday (June 23).

The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials.

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed over 470,000 people.

However, none of the them have passed large-scale, late-stage phase three clinical trials, a necessary step before entering the consumer market.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content