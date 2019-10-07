Chinese farmers raise giant pigs amid shortage

BEIJING • In a farm deep in China's southern region lives a very big pig that is as heavy as a polar bear.

The 500kg animal is part of a herd that is being bred to become giant swine.

At slaughter, some of the pigs can sell for over 10,000 yuan (S$2,000), more than three times the average monthly disposable income in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi province where Mr Pang Cong, the farm's owner, lives.

While Mr Pang's pigs may be an extreme example of the lengths that farmers are going to fill China's swelling pork shortage problem, the idea that bigger is better has been spreading across the country, home to the world's most voracious consumers of the meat.

High pork prices in the north-eastern province of Jilin are prompting farmers to raise pigs to reach an average weight of 175kg to 200kg, higher than the normal 125kg.

They want to raise them "as big as possible", said Mr Zhao Hailin, a hog farmer in the region.

The trend is not limited to small farms either.

Major protein producers in China, including Wens Foodstuffs, the country's top pig breeder, Cofco Meat and Beijing Dabeinong Technology say they are trying to increase their pigs' average weight.

Big farms are focusing on boosting the heft by at least 14 per cent, said Mr Lin Guofa, a senior analyst with consulting firm Bric Agriculture Group.

The average weight of pigs at slaughter at some large-scale farms has risen to up to 140kg, against about 110kg normally, Mr Lin said.

That could boost profits by more than 30 per cent, he said.

The breeding of such large swine comes during a desperate time for China. With African swine fever decimating the nation's hog herd - in half, by some counts - pork prices have soared to record levels, leading the government to urge farmers to boost production to temper inflation.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has warned that the supply situation will be extremely severe through to the first half of next year.

China will face a pork shortage of 10 million tonnes this year, more than what is available in global trade, meaning it needs to increase domestic production, he said.

During a recent visit to the major livestock provinces of Shandong, Hebei and Henan, Mr Hu also urged local governments to resume pig production as soon possible, with a target of returning to normal levels next year.

Still, many farmers are wary about restocking swine after being hurt by an earlier outbreak.

Also, piglet and breeding sow prices have surged, making it more expensive for backyard farms to afford rebuilding their herds.

Increasing the size of pigs they already own may be their next best step.

BLOOMBERG