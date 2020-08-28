Chinese factories share workers amid pandemic

BEIJING • When the government of the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan heard that watchmaker Kam Yuen Group was furloughing more than 100 workers, it brokered a deal to shift the surplus staff to another manufacturer - a growing practice.

The arrangement will see Guangdong Welland Technology, which makes smartwatches and weighing scales, take on 140 Kam Yuen workers over the next six months.

Labour-sharing in China's export manufacturing heartland, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that by some estimates cost up to 80 million Chinese jobs at its peak, forms part of a wider effort by Beijing to encourage more flexible work - including self-employment and part-time roles - to support jobs and maintain social stability.

"It is better to go to work than being put on leave, even as the hourly wages they receive could be somewhat lower than what they got paid before," said Mr Wang Yaokun, human resources director at Hong Kong-based Kam Yuen, which had already lost 800 to 1,000 jobs in Zhongshan.

China's total workforce has shrunk slightly since 2017 to around 775 million last year, with the export sector employing about 180 million workers.

Chinese manufacturers have struggled in recent years to attract employees as the workforce ages and younger people eschew factory jobs.

The pandemic has ravaged the economy and exacerbated imbalances, boosting makers of medical equipment, as well as computers and mobile phones for the many millions stuck at home, even as traditional labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, toys and furniture, see weak demand.

Under the agreement between Kam Yuen and Welland, employees seconded to Welland are still employed by Kam Yuen and will return to the company after a six-month stint, when Kam Yuen hopes business is better.

"We do not expect the business to completely recover until the end of year," Mr Wang said.

Local governments across the export-focused provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang have been facilitating similar arrangements in recent months, with the central government endorsing the approach in nationwide guidelines issued last month.

In Dongguan, a major manufacturing hub, about 20,000 workers from 750 manufacturers have signed up for such schemes since February.

Some industry and government officials say the schemes could outlast the pandemic shock. Mr Boyang Xue, north Asia analyst at consultancy DuckerFrontier, said that ongoing risks of economic "decoupling" between the United States and China, a shrinking labour force and rising costs would drive more flexible work arrangements.

REUTERS