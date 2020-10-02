Chinese embassy in Britain strongly condemns Hong Kong protesters who burn Chinese flag

LONDON (XINHUA) - The Chinese embassy in Britain has strongly condemned the acts of Hong Kong protesters who burnt the national flag and assaulted the embassy building.

In a statement on its website, the Chinese embassy said a dozen "Hong Kong independence" protesters set fire to the national flag of China on Thursday (Oct 1) afternoon, in "blatant, flagrant and abominable" acts of vandalising and insult in front of the embassy.

The protesters also targeted the main gate of the embassy building in London and put up separatist slogans on the gate.

The protesters' actions amounted to grave desecration of the dignity of China and the nation, and violation of laws related to the national flag as well as the safeguarding of the national security of Hong Kong, said the statement.

The acts were also a challenge to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. In addition, they posed a threat to the security and safety of the premises and staff of the Chinese embassy, the statement added.

The Chinese embassy expressed strong indignation and condemnation against such despicable acts, it said.

"These acts fully reveal the ugly nature of 'Hong Kong independence' elements as violent perpetrators and their true agenda of disrupting China and destabilising Hong Kong," said the statement. "The action of these rioters is against the will of the Chinese nation and will never succeed."

The Chinese embassy said it has lodged solemn representation with the British police and the Foreign Office, urging the British side to make swift investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice at an early date.

The embassy also urged the British side to take concrete measures to fulfil its responsibilities and obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as the receiving state, safeguard the inviolability of diplomatic and consular missions, and ensure the security, safety and dignity of the premises and staff of the Chinese embassy and consulates-general in the country.