Chinese economy to take bigger hit as megacity locks down

CHENGDU - China's economy is bracing itself for more pain as the lockdown of Chengdu, provincial capital of Sichuan, damages business and consumer activity in the area and hurts sentiment more broadly across the nation.

The lockdown of the city of 21 million people in the south-west of the country - which started on Thursday evening and will last at least four days but could be extended if more Covid-19 cases are discovered - will likely result in a slump in retail and restaurant spending. It could also force factories and companies to shut if staff cannot go to work.

State media also reported that the start of schools' autumn term has been postponed and flights have been grounded.

Chengdu reported 150 new local cases for Thursday, compared with 157 a day earlier.

Sweden's Volvo Cars, majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, has shut its Chengdu plant, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Toyota Motor's Chengdu plant was, however, "operating normally", and inside a closed loop, a company official told Reuters.

Chengdu's economy makes up 1.7 per cent of China's national gross domestic product, and it is the sixth-largest city after Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chongqing.

Sichuan has already been hit by severe drought and floods in recent weeks. A power crisis caused by a severe heatwave forced some factories in the province to shut last month.

The closure of Chengdu city "will deal another major blow to the economy when it is already struggling from a barrage of shocks", economist David Qu at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a report.

While this will not be as damaging as the Shanghai lockdown, which lasted about two months in the spring, "we do expect a widespread impact on sentiment that amplifies the damage beyond the direct hit to activity", he said.

Chengdu has already been reporting quite weak economic data this year, with retail sales falling in the first seven months of the year, government revenue shrinking and industrial output losing steam.