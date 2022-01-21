Chinese cyberspace watchdog denies issuing new rules

BEIJING • China's cyberspace regulator has denied issuing a document with new guidelines for the nation's big Internet companies that would require them to seek approval for new investments and fund raising.

The denial came after a document appeared on Chinese social media detailing such guidelines.

"The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has not issued this document and the information is false," it said on its official WeChat account without elaborating. It was not immediately clear whether the denial referred to the existence of the document or its plans for further regulation.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the regulator has drafted new rules that would give it a say over investment or fund-raising plans of any platform company with more than 100 million users or with more than 10 billion yuan (S$2.1 billion) in revenue.

The CAC could not be immediately reached for further comment about its denial.

The people familiar with the matter told Reuters that some Internet companies have already been briefed on the plans, but the draft rules were still subject to changes.

They also said firms involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year would also need to apply for approval. The sources declined to be identified as the information was not yet public.

Such rules would intensify the oversight from China's increasingly assertive regulators, which over the past year have reined in formerly freewheeling Internet giants in areas from deal-making to their handling of user data.

Mr Chen Weiheng, head of US law firm Wilson Sonsini's Greater China practice, said the Reuters report, if confirmed, could significantly impact investment in the sector and "end the era for big Internet platform operators to build an ecosystem through investments".

Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have grown by acquiring or investing in smaller players, practices which Chinese regulators now criticise as monopolistic and unfair to their users.

REUTERS