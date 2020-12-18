Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

BEIJING • An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early yesterday, completing another chapter in China's bid to become a space superpower.

The mission was the first in four decades to collect lunar samples, emulating the feats of the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1960s and 1970s - and going a few steps further.

Scientists hope the samples will give insights into the Moon's origins and volcanic activity, though a more immediate focus was on how the mission showcased China's technological advances.

"China has been preparing for this for a long time," said Dr Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics researcher. "This was very important to them - and still risky - as the automatic rendezvous, docking and sample transfer in lunar orbit had never been done before, by anyone. It's a sign of the maturity of the Chinese space effort that it went off so flawlessly."

Images aired on state television show the blackened capsule landing on snow-covered grasslands in darkness in the country's remote north. A Chinese flag was quickly placed next to the capsule, reflecting the nationalist pride that the multi-billion-dollar space programme engenders.

China launched its first satellite in 1970 but human spaceflight took decades longer, with military pilot Yang Liwei becoming the country's first "taikonaut" in 2003.

Under President Xi Jinping, who took power in 2012, China's "space dream" has been put into overdrive. A Chinese lunar rover landed on the far side of the Moon in January last year - a global first.

The official Xinhua news agency described the latest mission as one of the most challenging and complicated in China's aerospace history.

Chang'e-5, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, landed on the Moon on Dec 1.

During two days on the Moon, it collected 2kg of material in a volcanic area called Mons Ruemker in the Oceanus Procellarum - or "Ocean of Storms" - which was previously unexplored, China's space agency said. While there, it raised the Chinese flag, the agency said.

The probe's departure was the first time China had achieved take-off from an extraterrestrial body. The module then went through the delicate operation of linking up in lunar orbit with the part of the spacecraft that brought the samples back to Earth.

"With this successful mission, China will be more confident of its own technologies," Mr Chen Lan, an independent analyst at GoTaikonauts.com, which specialises in China's space programme, told Agence France-Presse.

China's space agency said the country will share data and samples from the Moon obtained by Chang'e 5 probe on the basis of international conventions, though "unfortunate" US restrictions on cooperation might prevent it getting any. "In accordance with international cooperation conventions and multilateral and bilateral cooperation pacts, we will issue rules on managing the Moon samples and data," said China National Space Administration deputy head Wu Yanhua.

"We will share with the relevant countries and scientists overseas, and some of them may be given as national gifts in accordance with international practices."

When asked if China would share any samples with the United States, which limits its Nasa space agency from directly cooperating with China, Mr Wu said existing US restrictions were "unfortunate".

China has not disclosed the amount of samples that it had retrieved. The plan had been to collect 2kg of rocks and soil.

